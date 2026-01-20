UTM students support Cantonese opera cruise, new Macao chocolate brand

Students from the Macao University of Tourism (known by the Portuguese initials UTM) have completed a series of industry-linked projects aimed at supporting local cultural preservation efforts and small business development, according to a statement from the university.

The initiatives, led by assistant professor Fernando Lourenço, involved undergraduate and postgraduate students across several programmes and focused on applying academic training to real-world industry and community needs.

Marketing students worked with the Macau Wu Jun Fu Yueju Opera Role Association on the “Red Boat 1866” cruise tour, a government-backed cultural tourism project inspired by 19th and early 20th century Cantonese opera troupes that toured Guangdong province by boat. The tour’s name refers to an illustration by German artist Eduard Hildebrandt depicting a troupe’s 1866 visit to Macao.

This collaboration saw UTM students conduct heritage research, prepare event activity proposals, come up with souvenir concepts and provide operational support to the association. Its president, Lei Kin Hou, said the students’ input “directly contributes to enriching Macao’s cultural tourism landscape.”

Entrepreneurship, business and international tourism management students, meanwhile, worked with local chocolate brand Majo to provide market surveys, competitor analysis and product testing. More than 170 tourists were interviewed to assess souvenir preferences and the appeal of Majo’s chocolate.

According to the findings, design, craftsmanship and cultural value drive higher-end souvenir purchases. The research also pointed to opportunities for innovation beyond the city’s traditional food souvenirs.