UM praised for meeting ‘needs of the country and Macao’ at 2025 Congregation

The University of Macau (UM) conferred graduation certificates to over 1,600 students during its annual Congregation on 24 May, officiated by Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai. Sam, who also serves as UM’s chancellor, encouraged the new graduates to “stay determined and tackle challenges with youthful energy, innovation and concrete actions,” according to a statement from UM.

He also praised UM’s progress in aligning with “the needs of the country and Macao” as well as its efforts towards regional integration, particularly with neighbouring Hengqin. He noted that UM’s international reputation and influence had increased in recent years thanks to improvements in the quality of education on offer.

Education serves as the foundation for cultivating talent, the chief executive said, adding that “talent is crucial in addressing the profound changes taking place globally.”

In his speech, UM rector Yonghua Song reiterated one of President Xi Jinping’s visions for Macao: to promote the integrated development of education, technology and talent in the city while building it into “an international hub for high-calibre talent,” the statement said.

Song said he had three hopes for the graduates, according to the statement. First, he wanted them to “develop Macao with pure passion and play their part in national rejuvenation.” Second, he hoped they would demonstrate vision and resilience when faced with opportunities and challenges. Third, Song expressed his wish for the graduates to “enter uncharted territories with the spirit of innovation and forge ahead into the future with the power of youth.”

Honours student Chan Sio Kuan also made a speech at the ceremony, where she thanked UM for equipping students with “minds that think boldly, hearts that embrace diversity, and spirits that turn obstacles into opportunities.” Fluent in Mandarin, Cantonese, English and Portuguese, Chan graduated from the Portuguese Studies programme at UM’s arts and humanities faculty.

Seventy of the more than 1,600 graduates were students of UM’s Honours College, like Chan. The graduates hailed from the university’s faculties of arts and humanities, business administration, education, health sciences, law, science and technology, and social sciences.

Before attending the Congregation, Sam toured UM’s three state key laboratories, which specialise in Chinese medicine, analog and mixed-signal VLSI, and the Internet of Things.

UM is currently ranked the 34th best university in Asia by Times Higher Education (THE), and 180th in the world.