Nobel laureate Thomas Sargent will give a public lecture in Macao on AI

Professor Thomas Sargent, the 2011 Nobel prize winner in economic sciences, is to deliver a public lecture in Macao entitled “Sources of Artificial Intelligence.”

This lecture, which will be delivered in English, is sponsored by the University of Macau (UM) Development Foundation and takes place at 4 pm on 5 November in the hall on the ground floor of the UM Guest House.

Professor Sargent is a leading figure in contemporary economics, whose areas of expertise include macroeconomics, monetary economics, and time series econometrics. His work on rational expectations and macroeconomics has had a profound influence on economic behaviour and policy-making.

He is currently a professor of economics and business at New York University, an honorary professor at Peking University, and the honorary director of the Sargent Institute of Quantitative Economics and Finance at the Peking University HSBC Business School.

During his lecture, Professor Sargent intends to discuss the sources and development of AI, through an analysis of the decision-making processes of such eminent figures as Galileo Galilei and Charles Darwin. He will illustrate how modern researchers design computer programmes capable of pattern recognition and decision-making and also share insights into the transformations and challenges brought about by AI.

To register for the talk, click here.