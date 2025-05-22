Macao’s Environmental Protection Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSAP) will organise a host of activities in commemoration of the annual World Environment Day on 5 June, with the aim of encouraging the public to develop sustainable habits and embrace a low-carbon lifestyle in support of the nation’s “Dual Carbon” goals.

According to a statement given by the DSAP yesterday, the activities will be put together in collaboration with public entities in Macao, community organisations and the city’s casino-resorts.

A carnival will be held on 31 May from 4 pm to 6 pm at Praça da Amizade, otherwise known as Sintra Square, to kick off the series of initiatives aimed at promoting a sustainable lifestyle, reducing plastic use and cutting down on waste.

From 1 June to 31 August, government organisations will promote a casual dress culture to reduce air conditioning consumption.

Meanwhile, the DSAP has invited the city’s businesses and residents to participate in the “Earth Hour” campaign on 5 June at 8:30 pm, when all non-essential lighting is turned off for one hour.

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations in 1972 in order to raise global awareness and concern for the environment.