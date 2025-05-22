Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Macao government to host activities ahead of World Environment Day 

The Environmental Protection Bureau will organise an eco-themed fair and promote casual dress over the summer to reduce air-conditioning consumption
  • The public is invited to participate in the Earth Hour campaign on 5 June to foster awareness and reduce energy use

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

22 May 2025
Macao government to host activities ahead of World Environment Day 
Macao government to host activities ahead of World Environment Day 
Promoting a low carbon lifestyle is the aim of a range of initiatives taking place in Macao over the summer – Photo by cesc_assawin

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

22 May 2025

Macao’s Environmental Protection Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSAP) will organise a host of activities in commemoration of the annual World Environment Day on 5 June, with the aim of encouraging the public to develop sustainable habits and embrace a low-carbon lifestyle in support of the nation’s “Dual Carbon” goals.

According to a statement given by the DSAP yesterday, the activities will be put together in collaboration with public entities in Macao, community organisations and the city’s casino-resorts.

A carnival will be held on 31 May from 4 pm to 6 pm at Praça da Amizade, otherwise known as Sintra Square, to kick off the series of initiatives aimed at promoting a sustainable lifestyle, reducing plastic use and cutting down on waste.

[See more: Discussing the state of Macao’s environment with Joe Chan]

From 1 June to 31 August, government organisations will promote a casual dress culture to reduce air conditioning consumption.

Meanwhile, the DSAP has invited the city’s businesses and residents to participate in the “Earth Hour” campaign on 5 June at 8:30 pm, when all non-essential lighting is turned off for one hour.

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations in 1972 in order to raise global awareness and concern for the environment.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend