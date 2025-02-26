Sam Hou Fai vows to continue empowering women in Macao 

Macao chief executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai has said his administration will continue to pursue a policy of upholding women’s rights and gender equality, and has vowed to support women in “building their careers, and realising their aspirations in life.”

Speaking at a Women’s General Association reception yesterday, which was reported by local media, Sam recognised that women in the city still faced various challenges and obstacles, but pledged to “unite all sectors of the community to safeguard the rights and wellbeing of women.”

The CE praised the contribution of local women to the SAR’s social and economic development, highlighting the increasing number of women in the city who were defying traditional barriers and excelling in multiple fields.

During a meeting at the Government Headquarters yesterday, the Women’s General Association also had the opportunity to offer suggestions to Sam for his upcoming 2025 policy address.

[See more: The Macau Women’s Sports Carnival has been scheduled for March]

According to a statement, the association mentioned 16 recommendations that covered areas ranging from smart healthcare and senior care to family-friendly policies and ways to reverse Macao’s declining birthrate.

In an interview with local media after the meeting, the chair of the Women’s General Association, Lau Kam Ling, said the government pledged to look into the latter.

Among the ideas under consideration are the introduction of prenatal checkup leave, raising the maternity leave period from the current 70 days to 90 days, modifying the birth subsidy measures and increasing the value of the government’s healthcare vouchers.

In response to the association’s suggestions, Sam stated that the SAR government had been implementing a range of measures to lift Macao’s birth rate in recent years such as extending the maternity leave period, adding a 5-day paternity leave period and bolstering birth subsidies.