Macao’s worrying mental health trends spark calls for a 24-hour counselling hotline

Macao legislator Nick Lei has called on the government to immediately establish a 24-hour online psychological counselling platform and hotline, citing an uptick in suicides and suicide attempts across the city, the Macau Daily Times reports.

In a written submission to the government, Lei described the state of residents’ mental health as a holistic matter requiring different government departments to combine forces to improve. “The primary causes of suicide [in Macao] are linked to gambling or financial issues, mental illness, and chronic or physical diseases,” he noted.

Along with launching the counselling platform and hotline, Lei urged the government to expand mental health services by increasing trained personnel, improving service delivery and promoting public awareness, the Times said.

In his inquiry, the lawmaker referenced the 2024 Macau Mental Health Survey, which found that 27 percent of respondents experienced depression and 19 percent suffered from anxiety disorders. He noted that over half of those reporting emotional distress did not seek assistance, often due to a busy schedule or the belief they could manage on their own.

According to the Times, Lei said it was “essential to strengthen the support system and encourage more individuals in need to actively seek help, thereby reducing the occurrence of tragedies.” He also pressed the government to detail its strategy for reversing this trend and asked whether a comprehensive evaluation of suicide data, mental health services, staffing and service models was planned.

Suicide rates in Macao are above the global average and the number of suicides in the city reached a new high last year (90 across 2024, up from 88 in 2023). Previously, lawmaker Wong Kit Cheng urged the government to improve mental health screenings in order to help lower the figure.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts about suicide, call the Caritas Hope for Life Hotline. The English and Portuguese language service can be reached on 2852 5777 and operates from 2 pm to 11 pm Sunday to Tuesday and from 9 am to 6 pm Thursday to Saturday. It is closed on Wednesdays and Public Holidays. The Chinese language service operates 24/7 on 2852 5222. In an emergency, call 999, 110 or 112.