Experts call for early detection on World Diabetes Day, as cases rise in Macao

Medical professionals in Macao are urging residents to undergo regular screening for diabetes as the city marks World Diabetes Day today. According to the director of the Ilha Verde Health Centre, Lok Mei Kun, local cases of diabetes and other chronic diseases are increasing as Macao’s society ages.

Speaking to multiple media outlets, Lok cited figures from the 2016 Macao Health Study, which showed that 20 percent of residents aged 65 or above had been diagnosed with the disease. Left untreated, diabetes can result in a range of debilitating symptoms, including blurry vision, fatigue, as well as damage to various organs and limbs.

Lok advised those aged 40 or over to get tested for diabetes at least three times a year. The Health Bureau, meanwhile, advised in a statement yesterday that those 18 years or over should have their blood pressure and body mass index measured at least once a year.

Tam Kuok Wa, a physician at the Conde de São Januário Hospital, also highlighted the importance of early detection and management, explaining that it can reduce the risk of complications.

In an interview with TDM, the doctor noted that diabetes can be caused by various factors, including genetics, age, a lack of healthy eating, as well as a lack of exercise. He added that those with a high blood pressure and high cholesterol were at greater risk. Individuals who are overweight or have a family history of diabetes are also at elevated risk.

In order to promote greater awareness of diabetes and healthy eating, the Health Bureau is holding a healthy eating and cooking short video campaign that will run until 31 December.

Globally, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) estimates there to be around 536.6 million diabetics, with the number expected to grow to 642.8 million in 2030 and 783.7 million in 2045.

Since 1991, the IDF and World Health Organisation have been organising an annual World Diabetes Day to raise greater awareness towards the disease. The theme for 2024 to 2026 is diabetes and well-being.