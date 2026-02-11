Catholic Centre in Macao set to open in 2026

The reconstruction of Macao’s Catholic Centre on Nam Van and Rua do Campo is largely complete, with the facility currently undergoing its final preparations for government approval. It is expected to officially begin service in the mid-to-late second quarter of 2026.

This opening date is planned to align with the celebrations marking the 450th anniversary of the Catholic Diocese of Macao.

The 17-storey building is designed to function as a central hub for sharing and disseminating the Catholic Church’s mission. Its facilities include hotel accommodations, dining areas, lecture halls, conference rooms, exhibition spaces, and numerous activity rooms. The centre is intended to welcome both pilgrims and tourists, offering hospitality and inclusivity to Catholics and non-Catholics alike.

Building upon the original vision of Bishop Paulo José Tavares, the new Catholic Centre of Macao aims to continue the spiritual work of the Church. It is set to serve as a vital bridge for the local community, promoting dialogue, exchange, and the integration of faith and culture. By attracting global visitors, the centre hopes to strengthen its position as a spiritual haven while injecting new vitality into Macao’s religious and cultural landscape.

The construction project faced significant challenges, including a rise in costs following the Covid-19 pandemic. The centre has expressed its gratitude for the support of its builders and contractors during the pandemic.

To help sustain and advance the Catholic Centre’s mission of service to the Macao community, donations are warmly welcomed from all sectors of society. Those wishing to contribute may contact the centre via email at [email protected].