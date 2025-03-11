A cold front is expected to reach Macao this weekend

Macao’s currently balmy weather is expected to turn cooler over the weekend, dropping to a minimum of 14°C on Sunday according to the local weather bureau.

The forecasters said Macao will begin to gradually feel the impact of an oceanic air current from tonight, which will result in greater humidity and a relatively high chance of fog and rain along the coast of Guangdong province.

Meanwhile, a cold front is set to pass along the coast of Guangdong this weekend, with lower temperatures and strong northerly winds expected in Macao due to a northeastern monsoon.

The authorities predict that the arrival of a cold front this weekend could result in Macao’s first thunderstorm this year, although this will depend on factors such as the intensity and location of the cold front upon its arrival.

Macao’s temperature has remained relatively cool over the past week, with the government issuing a yellow cold weather alert last week, after readings fell to a low of 12.5°C.

As for the spring period from March to May, the authorities expect the temperature to fall within the “normal” and “relatively high” range, with “normal” denoting a temperature of 21.9°C to 22.6°C.