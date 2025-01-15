TDM will be going fully digital from next month

Macao’s public broadcaster, Teledifusão de Macao (TDM), will be switching to complete digital broadcasting after announcing its plan to shut down its remaining analogue broadcast signals on 28 February at 11 am.

In a statement issued yesterday, the TV station said that the move had been approved by the Macao government and that the process to shut off its analogue service would begin from the middle of February.

“Residents who are still using analogue TV sets can consider transitioning to a digital TV set or installing a digital set-top box, which will allow for continued viewing of TDM’s programmes,” the broadcaster stated.

[See more: Macao’s public broadcaster TDM was hit by a cyber attack]

TDM added that residents who experience issues with their TV reception can reach out to their antenna service provider or contact TDM via 8599 4870.

Macao’s digital television transition began in July 2008, after TDM began testing digital broadcasting and adopting Digital Terrestrial Multimedia Broadcast (DTMB) protocols, the national gold standard for digital TV. By 2023, TDM had terminated many of its analogue services.

Many other places around the world have completely transitioned to digital television, including mainland China, the US, Australia and much of Europe. The global shift from analogue to digital TV signals offers viewers better picture and sound quality in addition to more channels. However, it has also led to various issues such as people living in remote areas being unable to receive a digital signal.