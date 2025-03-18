Temporary residents can now access the Macao Union Hospital’s health services 

The Macao Union Hospital broadened the coverage of its outpatient service yesterday to include the city’s non-permanent residents, who are now eligible to access the hospital’s specialised clinics in areas such as gastroenterology, gynecology and orthopaedics.

In a statement, the hospital announced that temporary residents, including holders of a blue card, a student visa or a special stay permit, are now able to schedule appointments for the institution’s outpatient services.

Online bookings can be made a week in advance via the Union Hospital website or the hospital’s online booking system.

Currently, the hospital offers 25 specialised medical services, from plastic surgery and ophthalmology to cardiology and neurology.

The hospital’s fees vary depending on the service sought, although locals are currently eligible for a 30 percent discount. Non-permanent residents, however, are required to pay the full cost of treatment, starting from 150 to 300 patacas for a consultation.

Situated in Cotai, the Macao Union Hospital is only the second public hospital in the city, following the establishment of the Conde São Januário Hospital in 1874.

As Macao’s largest hospital, the medical complex covers 76,000 square metres of space, and was officially inaugurated on 16 September 2024, after undergoing a trial period that commenced on 20 December 2023.

The decision to construct the facility was a result of the growing demand for healthcare in Macao, particularly on the islands of Taipa and Coloane.

While the hospital is still in its infancy, there are plans to eventually boost the facility’s capacity to 1,000 beds and 26 operating rooms.

The local government is also hoping to capitalise on the hospital by building up its medical tourism capacity and attracting visitors from the Greater Bay Area and South East Asia.