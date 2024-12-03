The LRT recorded its second-highest ever passenger rate last month 

Macao’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system carried a daily average of 16,900 passengers in November, a figure that is only second to the record 33,000 passengers recorded when the LRT opened in December 2019.

When compared to the October figure of 15,200 passengers, it represents an average daily increase of 1,700 individuals or a rise of around 11 percent. The boost coincided with the opening last month of the 1.6-kilometre Seac Pai Van Line that runs between Union Hospital station and the Seac Pai Van district.

Over the course of this year, the LRT has seen its average daily passenger numbers fluctuate between 11,600 and 16,700. These totals are a significant improvement over the Covid-19 pandemic period, which saw passenger traffic drop to as low as 1,100 a day.

The opening of the 2.2-kilometre Hengqin Line yesterday is meanwhile expected to grow the passenger count further. Passengers interviewed by local media were positive about the new route, noting that it would encourage residents to visit Hengqin more often, as well as strengthen ties between the two areas.

A 7.7-kilometre East Line that will transport passengers between the Qing Mao Port and “Urban Zone E” (an as yet unnamed reclamation area also currently under construction) is expected to be ready for operation by 2029.

According to the incoming secretary for transport and public works, Raymond Tam, the new SAR government will prioritise the use of the train system to resolve Macao’s traffic issues. During a press conference last Sunday, Tam said he was “thinking about further extending the LRT to some other places, especially the heart of Macao.”