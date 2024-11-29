Crime in the first three quarters rises by more than 12 percent

The number of crimes reported in Macao during the first three quarters of 2024 totalled 10,831 – a year-on-year increase of 1,178 cases, or 12.2 percent, and an increase of 233 cases, or 2.2 percent, compared with the same period in pre-pandemic 2019. The figures were disclosed at a press conference yesterday by Wong Sio Chak, the secretary for security, that was covered in local media reports.

By category, there were 210 violent crime cases, including rape and robbery – a 16.7 percent year-on-year increase. A total of 1,502 theft cases were recorded, representing a rise of 6.3 percent. There were 104 instances of suspected domestic violence, of which six cases were confirmed, 63 were classed as offences of causing bodily harm, and 32 are under investigation.

Wong noted that there were a total of 2,160 cases of telephone and computer fraud in the first nine months of the year – a 31.5 percent spike – the majority of them taking place online. He said the number of online scam cases amounted to 721, an increase of 122 over the same period in 2023, with the main scams involving bogus online investment, ticket sales and online shopping sites. Computer fraud stood at 581 cases – 509 involving credit card online purchases and 54 relating to sexual blackmail.

Meanwhile, suspicious remittances totalling over 80 million patacas were stopped, with the Judiciary Police alerting banks to 317 suspicious accounts.

There were 195 cases of casino loansharking during the period, and 33 instances of false imprisonment. These figures are higher compared to the same period last year, but significantly lower than those recorded in the pre-pandemic year of 2019. Most suspects and victims are non-local residents, with the majority of incidents related to gambling activities.

Wong added that in the first nine months, a total of 2,835 illegal currency exchange dealers were intercepted by the police. Of those apprehended, 2,635 were not local residents and subject to deportation and travel bans, while 1,677 were subsequently barred from entering casinos in Macao.