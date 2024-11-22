Macao can expect chilly weather from the middle of next week

The mercury in Macao is set to dip to a refreshing 13°C next Thursday, according to the latest forecast from the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG).

The bureau expects the weather to be warm and rainy at the beginning of next week before falling from Tuesday onwards, with the low decreasing by a rate of 2°C between Tuesday and Thursday as a cold front and northerly winds begin to affect Macao.

Temperatures have already begun to drop appreciably this week. On Thursday morning, the SMG recorded the coolest temperature so far this autumn, when the mercury at the Taipa Grande weather station registered 16.1°C.

The milder temperatures are being welcomed by many residents, after the city faced extended periods of extreme heat earlier this year.

Multiple yellow and orange hot weather alerts were issued during the summer and the city recorded a sweltering temperature of 34.6°C during this year’s Mid-Autumn Festival – its hottest since the start of records in 1952.



A local government report published earlier this year predicts that the frequency of hot days in Macao could double by the middle of this century as a result of climate change. The city was meanwhile hit by an abnormal succession of typhoons this month – an unprecedented phenomenon also attributed to changes in global weather patterns.