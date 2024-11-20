Macao enjoys cooler weather at last

Macao has recorded its coolest weather so far this autumn, with the measuring station at Dr. Sun Yat Sen Municipal Park registering a temperature of 16.4°C at 7:45 am today.

Other stations across the city also recorded significantly milder temperatures, including the ones in Taipa Grande and Fortaleza de Monte, where the mercury respectively fell to 16.6°C and 16.8°C.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) says Macao is currently being impacted by the northeast monsoon. Rain is expected over the next two days, with the temperature cooling during the mornings and evenings.

Although the weather is forecast to improve over the weekend, with temperatures up to 25°C and intermittent sunshine, a strong replenishment of the northeast monsoon is expected to make its way to the coast of the South China sea by the middle of next week, resulting in showers and cooler weather once again.

Macao’s climate has been abnormally warm for much of this year as a result of climate change.

Earlier, the SMG reported that the city broke a new record for the hottest Mid-Autumn Festival, with the thermometer hitting 34.6°C. Likewise, multiple yellow and orange hot weather alerts were issued over the course of this summer after temperatures reached 33°C and above.