Macao’s CE gives details of four major infrastructure projects 

The Macao government will be allocating tens of billions of patacas on four key infrastructure initiatives that were mentioned in chief executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai’s policy address earlier this month.

During the “Opportunities in Macao” media event yesterday, Sam elaborated on the proposed projects, telling multiple news outlets that the hope is for these investments to “reach their objectives within 8 to 10 years.”

According to Sam, the projects include a Macao-Hengqin international education (university) town that will cost approximately 20 billion patacas (US$2.5 billion), as well as integrated tourism and cultural districts in Macao that are budgeted at roughly 12 billion patacas (US$1.5 billion).

Work is already underway on the university town, with the CE stating that the hope is for the area to cultivate high quality talent in the tourism and leisure industries in Macao and China.

The first phase of the project will see the University of Macao launching its new Hengqin campus in 2028, and will be followed by the Macao University of Tourism expanding its operations in the area as well.

As for the integrated tourism and cultural districts, Sam said that this venture would involve the building of a National Cultural Museum, an international arts centre and an international exhibition centre.

The specific sites for these facilities have yet to be decided, although the Sam said that public tenders would begin in the second half of this year and would last for a period of two to three years.

“We must build something that is iconic in the Asia-Pacific region and even globally,” Sam said. “It should reflect Macao’s East-West cultural exchange and promote the mainstream elements of our Chinese culture and historic heritage.”

Help from the mainland government is expected for this project, as Sam noted that the new museum will showcase Chinese artworks and artefacts.

Two other infrastructure projects include the approximately 6 billion patacas (US$751 million) to be spent on Macao’s airport expansion and land reclamation projects, and a technology research industrial park.

Sam noted that the Chinese government had already approved the project for the airport’s expansion and that construction had already begun. He pointed out the focus would be on developing the airport’s tarmac and hardware, as well as leveraging the strengths of Hengqin and Macao’s status as a free trade port.

In terms of the technology research industrial park, the CE said he hoped the initiative would encourage the R&D headquarters and bases of domestic and international firms to establish themselves in Macao.

Sam also called on Macao residents to avoid being complacent with “being in our small corner” and to instead embrace the opportunities afforded by the Greater Bay Area and Hengqin.