Macao sees surge in Labour Day holiday visitors, breaking post-pandemic records

Over 757,000 visitors flocked to Macao during the first four days of the five-day Labour Day holiday period, marking a significant 42.3 percent increase from last year
  • Crowds prompted special traffic measures and pedestrian zones as the city navigated the influx, with single-day visitor numbers hitting a post-pandemic high

06 May 2025
Mainland visitors accounted for 618,104 of the total recorded during the first four days of the Labour Day break, a 40.1 percent year-on-year rise – Photo by Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka

06 May 2025

UPDATED: 06 May 2025, 8:36 am

Macao’s tourism sector enjoyed a significant boost during the recent Labour Day holiday, with over 757,000 visitors recorded in the first four days of the period – a five-day break in mainland China. 

According to data released by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), and cited by Macau Post Daily, the figure represents a 42.3 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Mainland visitors accounted for 618,104 of the total, a 40.1 percent year-on-year rise, while arrivals from Hong Kong surged by 49.2 percent to 90,472, figures show. The second day of the holiday saw nearly 222,000 arrivals, surpassing the previous post-pandemic record set during the Spring Festival and nearly matching the pre-pandemic peak of 226,000 in 2019.

[See more: Is Macao at risk of losing the Hong Kong tourism market?

The influx also led to record-breaking activity at the city’s checkpoints. On Friday, the second day of the holiday, Macao recorded around 837,000 entries and exits, exceeding the previous single-day high.

To manage the crowds, the Public Security Police implemented special control measures near the Ruins of St. Paul’s. A section of Avenida de Almeida Ribeiro was temporarily closed to vehicles to create a pedestrian zone, and similar measures were implemented in Taipa Village for the first time during a Labour Day holiday.

Local businesses and community associations have generally praised the government’s efforts to manage the increased tourism activity during the holiday period.

