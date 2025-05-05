Macao welcomes huge influx of tourists during the May Day holiday

Macao experienced a surge in tourism during the initial days of the May Day holiday period, with inbound and outbound movements across checkpoints reaching over 800,000 on peak days, Chinese news agency Xinhua reports.

Statistics from the SAR’s Public Security Police Force (CPSP) showed that from Thursday to Saturday, Macao’s border checkpoints recorded entries and exits of 731,474, 837,062, and 826,273, respectively. Friday’s total of 221,968 incoming visitors marked the highest single-day record for inbound tourists since the pandemic.

French visitor Arthur Delaporte, who lives in Hong Kong, told Xinhua that he was struck by Macao’s European architecture. “We wouldn’t have imagined finding this kind of European influence here, but it’s cool,” he said.

[See more: Macao braces for tourism influx over the Labour Day holiday period]

Lord Stow’s Bakery in Coloane Village reported expecting to sell over 20,000 egg tarts daily, showcasing the popularity of the local delicacy. The Tap Siac Craft Market, featuring over 200 stalls of products from Hong Kong, Macao, and the mainland, was another popular attraction.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, pointed to the success of local initiatives that integrate sports, culture, and creative industries into the holiday events, Xinhua said.

To improve crowd control, parts of Taipa Village were made vehicle-free, allowing for easier exploration of dining, shopping, and cultural attractions.