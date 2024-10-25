Hác Sá Beach is closed due to high E. coli levels

It’s not a good weekend for swimming at Macao’s two beaches, with Hác Sá closed due to excessive E. coli levels and high winds at Cheoc Van.

The Marine and Water Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DSAMA) hoisted a red flag at Hác Sá Beach yesterday after a water quality test showed current E. coli levels made it unsafe to swim. The red flag remains in place today and the beach is off-limits until further notice.

According to the DSAMA, abnormal water quality at beaches can be the result of heavy rainfall or other forms of bad weather – and it can persist for some time. E. coli is a type of bacteria that causes stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

Meanwhile, a yellow flag has been hoisted for Cheoc Van beach due to unsettled conditions caused by the approach of Severe Tropical Storm Trami. Under DSAMA’s system, a yellow flag means swimming is not advised.

The Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials SMG) raised the typhoon signal no. 1 early this morning. As of 2 pm, Trami was estimated to be about 670 kilometres southeast of Macao, and moving west-northwest towards Hainan Island.

There is a medium to relatively high chance that a signal no. 3 could be hoisted this evening, according to the SMG.