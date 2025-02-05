Macao health officials make a fresh plea for residents to get vaccinated against the flu

Macao Residents have been urged to get influenza jabs as the city grapples with a surge of virulent infections that saw five people on ventilation support last month – three of them unvaccinated, with one of them later succumbing to other illnesses.

The head of the Areia Preta Health Centre, Chou Mei Fong, told Macau Post Daily that the five were aged between 38 and 86. Four had a history of chronic illness, and one is a smoker. As of yesterday, two were still on ventilators, while the 86-year-old died on Monday.

In the week before the holidays, up to 1,300 people a day with flu-like symptoms were presenting themselves at public health centres – the majority seeking certificates granting them exemption from work. (By a quirk of Macao law, sick notes can only be issued by a government doctor.)

While the number has since declined, the official said the dip in new infections was not a reason for complacency, as the lower number simply reflected the fact that many residents had gone to the Chinese mainland for the Lunar New year holiday.

She urged people at high risk of complications – including senior citizens, those with chronic illnesses, pregnant women and young children – to get jabbed without delay.

Chou also warned those who plan to travel to the mainland or overseas to avoid going to crowded places, guard against infection, and seek medical attention as soon as possible in the case of respiratory symptoms.