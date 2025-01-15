Menu
Health officials urge vaccinations as flu season reaches its peak

Roughly 1,300 people are visiting hospital emergency departments each day as the H1N1 flu virus spreads across the city
  • Residents are being urged to get vaccinated and to take every precaution ahead of the forthcoming Lunar New Year holidays

15 Jan 2025
The H1N1 flu virus subtype is accounting for more than 90 percent of positive cases in Macao – Photo by Komsan Loonprom

15 Jan 2025

With Macao in peak influenza season, the average number of residents visiting hospital emergency departments has topped 1,300 a day, with roughly 300 of them children.

The disclosure was made yesterday by the director of the Health Bureau, Dr. Alvis Lo, and cited by Macau Post Daily.

Lo said that the H1N1 flu virus subtype accounted for more than 90 percent of positive cases, similar to its prevalence in Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland.

[See more: Flu cases are rising in Macao as peak season approaches]

He added the Health Bureau would be setting up 15 stations across the city, where health and social workers would dispense flu prevention advice.

Dr Leong Iek Hou, the head of the Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, urged members of the public to get vaccinated in advance of the upcoming Lunar New Year and to take precautions when travelling.

Meanwhile, the president of the Social Welfare Bureau, Wilson Hon, said that the flu vaccine inoculation rate for residents of elderly care homes was 80 percent, and 60 percent for children in childcare facilities.

