Almost half of Macao residents are worried about rising medical bills: survey

A new survey released by the Macao branch of insurance company Prudential has found that nearly half of the respondents (49 percent) fear a steep rise in medical expenses.

Pollsters found that Macao residents foresaw an 18.2 percent rise in medical costs over the next decade, higher than the 14.3 percent expected in mainland Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities and 17.7 percent in Hong Kong.

Over half (56 percent) of local respondents said they planned to use government aid to cope with rising medical costs over the next decade, compared to 31 percent of GBA respondents.

Edward Dai, the general manager of Prudential’s local branch, said: “Thanks to government subsidies for healthcare services, Macau residents are more inclined to utilise public resources for their future medical expenses compared to residents in mainland GBA cities and Hong Kong.”

Meanwhile, Macao residents said they valued services such as Chinese medicine, second medical opinions, and global drug searches. However, only 33 percent, 29 percent, and 17 percent of their current medical insurance plans encompassed these services, respectively — much lower than coverage in respondents in mainland GBA cities and Hong Kong.

According to Prudential, “This points to a significant gap between the medical needs of Macao residents and their existing insurance plans.”