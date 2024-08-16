Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu
City

Almost half of Macao residents are worried about rising medical bills: survey

A poll by the local branch of insurance company Prudential also found that 56 percent of respondents would rely on government aid to meet medical costs
  • The insurer also found that there was a ‘significant gap’ between ‘the medical needs of Macao residents and their existing insurance plans’

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

16 Aug 2024
Almost half of Macao residents are worried about rising medical bills: survey
Almost half of Macao residents are worried about rising medical bills: survey
Many local residents are worried about a steep rise in medical expenses, a Prudential survey has found – Photo by Medical-R

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

16 Aug 2024

A new survey released by the Macao branch of insurance company Prudential has found that nearly half of the respondents (49 percent) fear a steep rise in medical expenses.

Pollsters found that Macao residents foresaw an 18.2 percent rise in medical costs over the next decade, higher than the 14.3 percent expected in mainland Greater Bay Area (GBA) cities and 17.7 percent in Hong Kong.

Over half (56 percent) of local respondents said they planned to use government aid to cope with rising medical costs over the next decade, compared to 31 percent of GBA respondents.

[See more: Wynn Palace unveils a new medical centre]

Edward Dai, the general manager of Prudential’s local branch, said: “Thanks to government subsidies for healthcare services, Macau residents are more inclined to utilise public resources for their future medical expenses compared to residents in mainland GBA cities and Hong Kong.”

Meanwhile, Macao residents said they valued services such as Chinese medicine, second medical opinions, and global drug searches. However, only 33 percent, 29 percent, and 17 percent of their current medical insurance plans encompassed these services, respectively — much lower than coverage in respondents in mainland GBA cities and Hong Kong. 

According to Prudential, “This points to a significant gap between the medical needs of Macao residents and their existing insurance plans.”

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like