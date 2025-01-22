Menu
Subscribe
Menu
Subscribe
Menu

Macao’s overall crime rate remained stable in 2024

Official figures show a drop of less than one percent in the number of crimes reported in 2024, compared to a year earlier
  • Violent crime was rare, with just one homicide, but fraud remained a serious issue, with students making up a greater proportion of the victims

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

22 Jan 2025
Macao’s overall crime rate remained stable in 2024
Macao’s overall crime rate remained stable in 2024
Macao recorded 8,132 crimes last year, according to police figures – Photo by Chintung Lee

ARTICLE BY

PUBLISHED

22 Jan 2025

The overall crime rate in Macao in 2024 remained virtually unchanged from 2023, according to law enforcement officials, who said the city recorded 8,132 crimes last year.

The total represents a drop of less than a percent from the year prior, according to remarks from a senior police official cited by public broadcaster TDM, but is a reduction of more than 20 percent compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

The official said police conducted 148 anti-vice operations in 2024 and arrested 193 people, of whom 162 were repatriated to the Chinese mainland. Some 186 illegal guesthouses were raided. 

[See more: Suspicious transaction reports from casinos soar to an all-time high]

Theft and wounding respectively accounted for 1,772 and 1,506 of crimes reported. There were 15,510 traffic accidents recorded in 2024, representing a year-on-year rise of more than 14 percent.

Incidences of fraud remain serious, reaching 354 last year, involving a total loss of more than 150 million patacas, Macau Post Daily reports. Students are increasingly targeted, representing nearly 30 percent of victims, and collectively losing a staggering 68.1 million patacas.

There was only one case of homicide in 2024, and just three of the wounding cases reported were classed as grievous bodily harm.

the tea Banner desktop
the tea Banner mobile

Recent Articles

you might also like
Send this to a friend