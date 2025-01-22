Macao’s overall crime rate remained stable in 2024

The overall crime rate in Macao in 2024 remained virtually unchanged from 2023, according to law enforcement officials, who said the city recorded 8,132 crimes last year.

The total represents a drop of less than a percent from the year prior, according to remarks from a senior police official cited by public broadcaster TDM, but is a reduction of more than 20 percent compared to pre-pandemic 2019.

The official said police conducted 148 anti-vice operations in 2024 and arrested 193 people, of whom 162 were repatriated to the Chinese mainland. Some 186 illegal guesthouses were raided.

Theft and wounding respectively accounted for 1,772 and 1,506 of crimes reported. There were 15,510 traffic accidents recorded in 2024, representing a year-on-year rise of more than 14 percent.

Incidences of fraud remain serious, reaching 354 last year, involving a total loss of more than 150 million patacas, Macau Post Daily reports. Students are increasingly targeted, representing nearly 30 percent of victims, and collectively losing a staggering 68.1 million patacas.

There was only one case of homicide in 2024, and just three of the wounding cases reported were classed as grievous bodily harm.