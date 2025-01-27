The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has launched a new webpage to help residents and visitors navigate the wide array of events and activities planned for Chinese New Year.

The page, available in Chinese, Portuguese and English, compiles dozens of celebrations hosted by government departments and gaming concessionaires from now until 12 February.

Key highlights include the Gigantic Golden Dragon Parade on 29 January, the float parades on 31 January and 8 February, and three fireworks displays scheduled for 31 January, 4 February and 12 February.

This year’s float parades promise to impress, featuring approximately 1,300 performers from 30 domestic and international troupes. More information about them can be found here.

Beyond these marquee events, Macao’s six historic districts will host a variety of activities led by the city’s casino operators.

Galaxy will stage its Chinese New Year market at Lai Chi Vun Shipyards. MGM and Wynn Macau will also host markets in the Barra district and Rua da Felicidade, respectively.

Melco will host celebratory events at Mount Fortress, while Sands China will arrange Philip Colbert’s Macao Art Tours at the Taipa Houses and former Iec Long firecracker factory, and SJM is organising performances and activities at Hong Kung Temple.

Meanwhile, government departments are hosting additional activities. The Cultural Affairs Bureau is offering a series of Lunar New Year workshops, performances and exhibitions. The Sports Bureau is organising a bike ride event, sports carnival and motorcycle parade. And the Municipal Affairs Bureau will host festive activities and workshops, including the ongoing Chinese New Year market in Tap Seac Square, which will wrap up on 29 January at 2 am.