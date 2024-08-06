Macao breaks single-day border crossing record 

The number of people entering and exiting Macao hit a post-pandemic high of 717,197 on Saturday, according to data from the Public Security Police Force – cited by TDM. That figure, which included workers as well as travellers, was significantly higher than June’s daily average of just 307,000.

The busy weekend helped push the city’s total visitor arrivals for 2024 above 20 million, two months faster than the milestone was achieved last year. Between January and June, 16.72 million individuals travelled to the city.

Just over half of Saturday’s to-and-fro traffic flowed through the Border Gate with Zhuhai, a post-pandemic high of its own. Fifteen percent of trips were made via Qingmao Port, 13 percent of people crossed the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge and 10 percent used the Macao Port of the Hengqin Border Crossing.

Average daily visitor arrivals (not including departures) for the SAR currently sit at 93,116, up 36 percent when compared with the same period in 2023 and representing an almost 83 percent recovery on 2019’s pre-Covid figure.

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) has set a target of 33 million visitors for 2024 (84 percent of the figure from 2019). The office is aiming to attract two million overseas visitors.