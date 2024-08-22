SmarTone pulls out of Macao, citing ‘business considerations’

Telecom operator SmarTone Mobile Communications will cease operating in Macao and its existing customers will be switched over to CTM. That’s according to a statement from SmarTone cited by Macau Post Daily.

SmarTone said the decision was made in light of “business considerations.” It said that users of SmarTone services will need to have their SIM cards replaced and instructions will be sent to customers individually via SMS.

The Post and Telecommunications Bureau said yesterday that SmarTone had forfeited its 4G licence and had no plans to renew its 3G licence after its expiration.

The telecommunication company is a subsidiary of Hong Kong’s Sun Hung Kai Properties. Its exit from Macao will leave three 4G telecom operators: CTM, China Telecom and 3 Macau. CTM and China Telecom also run 5G services.

According to Macau Post Daily, SmarTone is working with the Labour Bureau to place “suitable current employees” at CTM.

SmarTone users with any queries are asked to call its customer hotline on 1628, or CTM’s customer service hotline on 1000, or to visit a SmarTone outlet.