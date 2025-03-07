Robert Goldstein has given notice that he will step down from his position as the chairman and non-executive director of Sands China next year.

In a statement released this morning, Sands China said the move will take place “with effect from March 1, 2026” and that from that date Goldstein would also “transition from the position of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS),” Sands China’s controlling shareholder, “to the role of senior advisor to LVS.”

The statement added: “It is Mr. Goldstein’s intention to devote more time and effort to his LVS senior advisor role, which will be his sole position with LVS, its affiliates, and subsidiaries.”

Born in 1955, Goldstein took on the leadership of Las Vegas Sands following the death of the casino operator’s founder, Sheldon Adelson, in January 2021.

Goldstein began working for Las Vegas Sands from 1995 and took on various senior positions in the company’s US and Asian branches. At the time of Adelson’s death, Goldstein was considered to be the billionaire founder’s right-hand man, playing a key role in the gaming operator’s success over the years.

Between 1992 and his entry into Las Vegas Sands, Goldstein served as the executive vice president of marketing at Atlantic City’s Sands casino hotel and the executive vice president of Pratt Hotel Corporation, the hotel’s parent company.

Goldstein received his Bachelors from the University of Pittsburgh in 1977 and graduated with a law degree from the Temple University School of Law in 1980.

The casino executive currently lives in Las Vegas, where he has been residing with his family for the past 30 years.

In its statement, Sands China said “Mr. Goldstein has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the holders of securities of the Company in relation to his stepping down.”

It added: “The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr. Goldstein for his service to the Board, the Company and the Company’s holders of securities during his tenure,” and said it was seeking “a suitable candidate” to replace him.