Sands Resorts Macao and MGTO honoured with travel industry awards

The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) and Sands Resorts Macao have won accolades at the Travel Weekly Asia Readers’ Choice Awards 2024.

Held at the Conrad Singapore Orchard hotel on 15 October, the awards recognise “excellence across hotels, destinations, cruise lines, resorts, serviced residences, travel agencies, and airlines in the Asia Pacific region,” according to industry publication Travel Weekly Asia, which organises the annual event.

Sands Resorts Macao won the award for Best Integrated Resort, while the MGTO picked up the award for Best Destination Marketing.

Irene Chua, vice president and group publisher of Northstar Travel Group, the parent company of Travel Weekly Asia, said the winners “exemplify robustness and innovation” and embraced “the dynamic growth within the industry.”

Accepting the award for Sands China, vice president of sales Stephanie Tanpure said “This award highlights not only the dedication and professionalism of our team members but also our commitment to offering guests unmatched luxury, entertainment and relaxation.”

Macao’s tourism sector has won a number of awards recently. Last month, Macao won “Best BT-MICE City” for the second year in a row at the 33rd TTG Travel Awards in Bangkok. The honour came shortly after Macao picked up the Best Convention City (Asia) Award for a second straight year at the M&C Asia Stellar Awards ceremony, which was hosted by Sands China.