Sands China reports strong third quarter growth, LVS increases ownership

Sands China Ltd. (SCL) has reported a substantial rise in its financial performance for the third quarter ended 30 September, with total net revenues climbing by 7.5 percent to US$1.90 billion compared to the same period last year.

The Macao-based casino-resort operator also saw its net income increase to US$272 million, up from US$268 million in the third quarter of 2024.

The positive results were further underscored by a rise in SCL’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA), which reached US$601 million for the quarter, an increase from US$585 million in the prior year.

The announcement follows the release of financial results by SCL’s controlling shareholder, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. LVS, which beneficially owns approximately 74.76 percent of SCL’s issued share capital, made its third-quarter financial results public on 23 October.

Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer of LVS, expressed optimism about growth prospects in both Macao and Singapore. He highlighted LVS’s long-standing commitment to investing in Macao to enhance its appeal as a global centre for business and leisure tourism, positioning the company well for future expansion.

Goldstein also noted that the company’s financial strength and “industry-leading cash flow” continue to support its investment and capital expenditure programmes in both regions.

During the third quarter of 2025 and up to 10 October, LVS further solidified its ownership in SCL by purchasing US$337 million of SCL common stock, acquiring approximately 131 million shares at an average price of HK$20.18. This increased LVS’s ownership percentage of SCL to 74.76 percent.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter totalled US$229 million, with US$99 million allocated to construction, development, and maintenance activities in Macao.

This article was drafted by AI before being reviewed by an editor.