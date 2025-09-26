MGM China warns public of deepfake investment scam

MGM China has issued a strong warning to the public regarding a fraudulent scheme involving a deepfake video.

The video, generated through AI, shows a likeness of Pansy Ho, the company’s chairperson and executive director, falsely promoting a fictitious investment plan with bogus promises of hundredfold returns.

The casino operator confirmed that “the video was neither created nor released by the company or Ms. Pansy Ho,” saying that it condemned the misrepresentation in the strongest terms and reserved all legal rights against the parties involved.

MGM China says the content is “entirely fraudulent and has no connection whatsoever with the company or Ms. Ho.” It emphasised that “neither the company nor Ms. Pansy Ho has at any time been involved in, authorised, or endorsed the purported investment plan featured in the deepfake video.”

The company cautioned the public to “exercise the utmost vigilance and verify information through official channels,” while stressing its consistent adherence to “the principles of lawful and compliant operations.” All official business updates, it stated, are communicated exclusively through the company’s official platforms.

To prevent the further spread of misinformation, MGM China has asked internet users to stop sharing the fraudulent video and amplifying its associated claims.