MGM’s CEO credits eased travel rules for Macao’s rebound

Macao’s strong post-pandemic tourism recovery is being powered by the easing of travel restrictions with the mainland, according to MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle. He described the SAR as “an exception” within Greater China’s broader hospitality sector, Asia Gaming Brief reports.

Hornbuckle, who made his comments at last week’s Bank of America Securities 2025 Gaming and Lodging Conference, noted that tourist numbers and gross gaming revenue (GGR) had both been rising steadily in recent months.

He said he believed mainland Chinese authorities were “letting the market run,” in reference to the expanding Individual Visit Scheme (IVS), which lets mainland Chinese from certain cities visit Macao and Hong Kong independently, and loosened arrangements for residents of neighbouring Zhuhai and Hengqin.

“If you go back a year or two years ago, they were telling individuals, ‘I’m sorry, you’ve been four times, you can’t go a fifth time.’ Any and all of that has stopped for now,” Hornbuckle said.

The CEO noted that Macao’s almost 23 million visitors recorded between January and August this year – the vast majority of them from the mainland – remained a relatively low penetration rate of the country’s total population, suggesting significant room for growth.

Hornbuckle also said the removal of junket operators had not slowed business, pointing instead to strong demand from Southeast Asia and premium customers. “VIP customers are still coming and in mass,” he said, adding that MGM’s direct relationships with players had provided the concessionaire with an edge.

Looking ahead, he confirmed construction progress on MGM’s integrated resort in Osaka, a joint venture with Orix due to open late 2030. “[This is] a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Hornbuckle said, highlighting the Kansai region’s strong pachinko market and improved transport links.