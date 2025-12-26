MGM China announces executive restructure as president Hubert Wang departs

MGM China has announced a significant restructuring of its top leadership, effective immediately, as president and COO Hubert Wang steps down from the company.

The announcement, released on 19 December, stated that Wang was leaving to pursue personal aspirations and thanked him for his 14 years of service and contributions to the company.

Simultaneously, the gaming operator appointed Kenneth Feng as its new CEO. Additionally, Tian Han and Antonio Menano have been promoted to chief operating officer and chief legal officer.

All three newly appointed executives are long-standing members of the company, having been with MGM China since before the opening of the MGM Macau resort in 2007.

MGM China highlighted that this trio of veteran leaders has previously steered vital initiatives contributing to the firm’s development in the Asia Pacific region. It added that the appointments reaffirm its ongoing commitment to strengthening its position within Macao’s dynamic gaming and hospitality market.

The leadership changes are also viewed as aligning with the city’s broader objectives to develop as a global tourism destination, MGM China said.