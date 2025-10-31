MGM China reports strong third quarter results with revenue and profit growth

Macao casino operator MGM China Holdings Limited has announced its unaudited results for the third quarter ended 30 September, revealing significant increases in revenue and adjusted earnings before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

The company’s total revenue for the third quarter rose to HK$8.5 billion, up from HK$7.24 billion in the prior year. This growth was driven by strong performances at both MGM Macau and MGM Cotai. MGM Macau generated HK$3.39 billion in revenue, while MGM Cotai contributed HK$5.11 billion.

Total adjusted EBITDA for the quarter also saw a substantial increase, reaching HK$2.37 billion compared to HK$1.98 billion in the same period last year. MGM Macau’s Adjusted EBITDA was HK$914.4 million and MGM Cotai’s was HK$1.45 billion.

For the nine months ended 30 September, total revenue stood at HK$25 billion, and total adjusted EBITDA was HK$7.25 billion.

MGM Resorts International, MGM China’s controlling shareholder, also released its unaudited results, reporting MGM China’s net revenues of US$1.1 billion in the current quarter, a 17 percent increase from the prior year, primarily due to an increase in main floor table games drop.

Segment adjusted earnings before accounting for interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization and rent (EBITDAR) for MGM China were US$284 million, a 20 percent increase.