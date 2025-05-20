Macao officials explore hosting web summit after Rio visit

Macao’s Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (called IPIM after its Portuguese initials) participated in the Web Summit Rio 2025, an international technology exhibition held in Rio de Janeiro from 27 to 30 April.

The IPIM delegation attended the event to gain insights into its operation and to explore the feasibility of hosting the Web Summit in Macao, according to a government statement.

Meetings were held with Web Summit organisers, who have shown interest in conducting site inspections in Macao. This follows earlier discussions where Macao was identified as a potential location for the event.

Paddy Cosgrave, co-founder of the Web Summit, met with the IPIM team and shared his positive impressions of Macao from the “f.ounders” event held there in 2018. He acknowledged Macao’s infrastructure for hosting MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events, as well as its strategic position within the Greater Bay Area.

Web Summit, founded in Dublin in 2009, organises technology exhibitions worldwide. These events bring together tech company founders, investors, and executives. Currently, Web Summit events are held in Europe, Qatar, Rio de Janeiro, and Vancouver.

Organisers plan to launch an event in Asia in 2026.

