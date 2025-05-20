Beyond Expo 2025 kicks off in Macao tomorrow

The fifth edition of Beyond Expo, one of Asia’s biggest innovation and technology conferences, starts tomorrow. The four-day event takes place at the Venetian’s Cotai Expo.

More than 30,000 attendees, 1,200 exhibitors and 300 speakers are expected to converge at the event, along with more than 300 media outlets from around the world, according to the expo’s website. This would be a significant increase on last year’s numbers.

This year’s speakers include former head of go-to-market at OpenAI Zack Kass; former NBA star-turned investor Metta Sandiford-Artest (aka Metta World Peace); Chinese internet pioneer and prominent angel investor Mike Cai; and Mario Ho, CEO of Ninjas in Pyjamas and chairman of the Macau E-Sports Federation as well as the youngest son of the late casino tycoon Stanley Ho.

[See more: Asian IR Summit hears how AI is capturing tech savvy consumers]

There will be three major exhibition areas: consumer tech, climate tech and healthcare, as well as awards given out to deserving enterprises for their innovation in business and impact on the world. A number of summits will take place across the four days, including the Global Investment Summit, SheTech (celebrating women in the industry), the invitation-only Beyond Wealth Summit and the Asia-Latam Tech Forum.

There’s an array of extracurricular activities happening too, including Wednesday’s Beyond Welcome Night at the venue and a number of official after parties at Studio City’s Club MOP. Friday’s features English DJ Jax Jones, while Saturday’s will see Cirque Le Soir performers blur the lines between nightclub and theatre. There’s also the Beyond Food Market from 9 am to 6 pm at the Expo’s venue from 22 to 24 May.

The BEYOND Expo aims to promote exchange and discussion between stakeholders in the Asian tech industry, allowing them to showcase the latest innovations in the sector.