Macao sees significant visitor growth in the first three quarters of 2025 

Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicates that a total of 29,671,070 visitor arrivals in Macao were recorded in the first three quarters of 2025, up by 14.5 percent year-on-year. Same-day visitors (17,278,529) and overnight visitors (12,392,541) rose by 24.9 percent and 2.5 percent year-on-year respectively.

Meanwhile, the cumulative average length of stay of visitors decreased by 0.1 days year-on-year to 1.1 days, due to the growth in the proportion of same-day visitors in the total number. The average duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 days) and overnight visitors (2.3 days) both remained unchanged year-on-year.

As regards source, visitors from the Chinese mainland increased by 18.4 percent year-on-year to 21,578,479 in the first three quarters, with many taking advantage of ease travel restrictions. visitors from the nine mainland cities in the Greater Bay Area rose by 24 percent year-on-year to 10,905,564, driven mostly by an upsurge of 56.9 percent in the number of visitors from neighbouring Zhuhai.

Visitors from Hong Kong (5,479,564) and Taiwan (727,062) went up by 1.4 percent and 16.5 percent year-on-year respectively.

International visitors totalled 1,885,965 in the first three quarters, up by 12.4 percent year-on-year. From Southeast Asian markets, visitors from the Philippines (382,851), Indonesia (146,490), Malaysia (121,409) and Thailand (114,933) rose by 10.8 percent, 14.6 percent, 3.1 percent and 20.8 percent year-on-year respectively. From South Asian markets, visitors from India (80,917) climbed by 5 percent year-on-year.

For the Northeast Asian markets, visitors from South Korea (382,494) and Japan (116,224) grew by 12 percent and 25 percent respectively. As regards long-haul markets, visitors from the USA (112,330) went up by 8.7 percent year-on-year.

Almost 83 percent of visitor arrivals were made by land (24,534,804), growing by 19.5 percent year-on-year in the first three quarters. Visitor arrivals by sea (2,914,403 or 9.8 percent of the total) and by air (2,221,863 or 7.5 percent of the total) dropped by 5.4 percent and 3.5 percent respectively.

In September, the number of visitor arrivals rose by 9.8 percent year-on-year to 2,775,130. Same-day visitors (1,561,568) grew by 19.4 percent, while overnight visitors (1,213,562) dropped by 0.5 percent. The average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 days year-on-year to 1.2 days; the duration of stay for same-day visitors (0.2 days) and overnight visitors (2.5 days) both remained unchanged.