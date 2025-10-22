Dates set for 14th Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo

The Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE) will return for its 14th edition from 24 to 26 April 2026, continuing its role as one of the region’s key tourism trade platforms.

Hosted at the Venetian’s Cotai Expo, the three-day event will feature business matching sessions, tourism product showcases and networking opportunities across sectors spanning destination marketing organisations, airlines and integrated resorts, according to TTG Asia.

More than 500 hosted trade buyers are expected to attend, with exhibitors to benefit from direct business engagement and promotion through the event’s show directory and online channels.

MITE 2025 attracted 755 exhibitors, almost 500 buyers, and over 38,000 attendees. It generated more than 16,000 business-matching sessions – a year-on-year increase of over 1,000 year-on-year – and clocked 26 million online media views.

The expo aims to further strengthen Macao’s position as a hub for tourism exchange and cooperation between mainland China and international markets, while enhancing the SAR’s own development as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), it is the only professional exhibition of international tourism in Macao and also aims to push forward the integrated tourism development among Guangdong province, Hong Kong and Macao.