Macao surpasses the 20 million tourists mark ahead of schedule

Macao has already welcomed over 20 million inbound tourists this year, reaching the significant milestone on the morning of 8th July, according to data from the Public Security Police cited in multiple local news outlets. This achievement comes 26 days earlier than in the previous year, with an average daily influx of 106,000 visitors.

Statistics reveal that mainland Chinese tourists constitute the largest proportion of visitors, accounting for 71.6 percent of arrivals. Hong Kong tourists follow at 19.1 percent, with Taiwanese visitors making up 2.4 percent and international tourists 6.9 percent. The Border Gate remains the most popular entry point, used by 41 percent of visitors, followed by the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Macao Port (24.1 percent) and Hengqin Port (13.5 percent).

With the summer holiday period expected to draw more visitors, local officials are enhancing cooperation with mainland and Hong Kong immigration and border inspection departments to ensure smooth checkpoint clearance.

Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, director of the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), told Macau Daily News the initial forecast for 2025 was approximately 38 to 39 million tourists. The current figures are “more encouraging,” prompting a review of these projections, she said.

Further insights into Macao’s tourism future are anticipated with the release of the second phase review and research findings for the Macao Tourism Development Master Plan, which was initially drawn up in 2017. These results, expected in the latter half of the year, will include updated forecast figures and new action proposals. Senna Fernandes emphasised the importance of diversifying tourism products, including new facilities and innovative tourist itineraries.

For the remainder of the year, Senna Fernandes stated that efforts would focus on sustaining summer tourist numbers through various activities and promotional campaigns. A continued push to attract international tourists is also planned, with roadshows scheduled for Lisbon, Portugal in September, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Jakarta, Indonesia in October. October will also see a large-scale event gathering global influencers in Macao, following a similar event for mainland influencers in June.

Additionally, the MGTO will collaborate with airlines to advance the “one-stop multi-stop” project, aiming to draw more international visitors to Macao and its surrounding areas.

