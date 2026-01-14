Macao’s Science and Technology Development Fund outlines ways to boost research

Macao’s Science and Technology Development Fund (known by the Portuguese abbreviation FDCT) says it is stepping up efforts to turn academic research into commercially viable projects, as three locally incubated technology firms move toward stock market listings this year.

The announcement was made at an FDCT briefing on Tuesday attended by around 300 representatives from local universities, technology companies and science and technology associations. The event focused on funding schemes and support services for industry-university-research collaboration.

FDCT administrative committee president Vincent U said Macao was beginning to see concrete results from such collaborations, noting that three local technology enterprises were currently in the pre-listing stage and were expected to be listed on a main board exchange in 2026.

[See more: Hong Kong-Shenzhen tech park eyes 90 percent occupancy by early 2026]

During the briefing, FDCT representatives outlined six funding schemes covering research platforms, scientific research and innovation, enterprise R&D, external science and technology cooperation, talent development and science and technology awards. The schemes were designed to align with Macao’s emerging industries.

The fund also said it would expand cooperation, particularly with mainland China, Europe and Portuguese-speaking countries, to attract high-end research talent to Macao.

Applications for the funding schemes will open progressively this year through the FDCT’s online application system.