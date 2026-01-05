Hong Kong-Shenzhen tech park eyes 90 percent occupancy by early 2026

The Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park (HSITP) is targeting a 90 percent occupancy rate in the first quarter of 2026, China Daily reports. The 87-hectare site forms part of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Cooperation Zone, a cross-border development split between Hong Kong and Shenzhen under a “one zone, two parks” framework.

Three of the eight building complexes planned for HSITP’s first phase – two laboratories and an accommodation block – have been completed in the SAR’s Lok Ma Chau Loop area so far, the park’s chairman Kevin Choi Kit-ming said. The HSITP held its inauguration ceremony late last month.

Choi noted that more than 80 percent of the laboratories’ floor space had already been leased, with three quarters of firms hailing from Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland, and the remainder coming from overseas. He added that the government was prioritising what it considered the “right industry mix” for the park.

The project has been promoted by officials as a platform for cross-border research and industrial collaboration in sectors like life sciences and artificial intelligence (AI), fostering innovation synergy within the Greater Bay Area.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen’s 300 hectare park within the Hetao Cooperation Zone is currently being developed. A pedestrian bridge linking the two sides is also under construction, and has been described by Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu as a “landmark symbol” connecting “the Greater Bay Area’s innovation pulse.”

Choi said companies would be required to submit approved staff lists to determine who can cross between the parks freely, with movement allowed only under specified facilitation measures and in line with regulations on both sides of the border.