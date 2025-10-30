Two more satellite casinos to close by the end of this week

Two of Macao’s remaining satellite casinos – Casino Emperor Palace and Waldo Casino – will shut down by the end of this week, GGR Asia reports. Their respective gaming license holders, SJM and Galaxy Entertainment, confirmed the closures on Monday.

Located within downtown Macao’s Grand Emperor Hotel, Casino Emperor Palace will cease operating just before midnight on Thursday. The hotel itself will continue to operate, while its gaming tables and machines will be redeployed to other SJM properties.

“The company will ensure that all customer entitlements are duly honoured,” SJM said in a statement – noting that anyone with unredeemed chips, deposits, or cash rebates from Casino Emperor Palace should visit any other SJM casino for “follow-up arrangements.”

The Outer Harbour’s Waldo Casino, which has already wound down most of its gaming operations, will officially close Friday. Its gaming tables are also expected to be reallocated, to Galaxy’s self-run properties.

[See more: Some casinos are lowering table limits to attract former satellite players: Citi]

Both companies said local employees would be reassigned to other positions, or supported in finding new roles.

The Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau (known by its Portuguese initials DICJ) said it would oversee the closures and ensure commitments on staff relocation and benefits were honoured.

“Regarding the 71 workers at the Casino Emperor Palace and 111 workers at the Waldo Casino, the DICJ will continue to maintain close communication with the Labour Affairs Bureau,” a statement read.

The shutdowns leave seven satellite casinos remaining in Macao, out of an original 11. Each of these is under SJM’s license. SJM has said it aims to bring operations at Ponte 16 and L’Arc Macau under its direct management, with the other five closing by the year’s end in accordance with the SAR’s revised gaming law.