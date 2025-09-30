Macao’s satellite casinos are shutting early as staff leave

Several satellite casinos have shuttered operations months before the government’s year-end closure deadline as staff depart for the SARs’ mainstream casinos, according to gambling news outlet Asia Gaming Brief (AGB).

The president of the Macau Responsible Gaming Association, Billy Song, told AGB that larger casinos were luring entire teams from the satellites, leading to a “complete staff exodus” at some properties. Marketing and public relations staffers were the main target, with such employees seen as crucial to attracting and retaining players on the mass gaming floor.

Satellite casinos Grand Dragon and Grandview have already closed down completely, while the Emperor Entertainment Hotel is currently only running slot machines, AGB said.

[See more: Where will low-stakes gamblers go when Macao’s satellite casinos close?]

In response to the talent shift, some of Macao’s 11 satellites – including Landmark – are offering generous commission schemes to convince marketing personnel to stay until the end of the year. Landmark, alongside Fortuna Hotel, Kam Pek and Legend Palace Casino, will reportedly continue to operate until the end of their contracts, while SJM is pursuing full acquisition of Ponte 16 and L’Arc.

The staggered closures would help reduce economic and employment shocks in the industry, Song said.

As the sector winds down in accordance with Macao’s gaming law, Song said he expected some former satellite venues to be repurposed into budget hotels – an accommodation segment that there is demand for, but the city has long lacked.