Delta Asia Financial Group hosts industry and GBA outlook in Macao

Delta Asia Financial Group hosted a market and industry outlook Tuesday afternoon, held at the Galaxy International Convention Centre.

The event featured keynote speakers Professor Edward K.Y. Chen of the HKU Business School; Henderson Land chief financial officer Andrew Fung; and FWD Group chairman Professor Frederick Ma.

Stanley Au, group chairman, opened the proceedings, which come as Delta Asia looks forward to its 90th anniversary in 2025. The 84-year-old financial veteran reaffirmed the group’s commitment to the future, voicing optimism on Macao’s campaign to develop its financial servicing industry and diversify the local economy.

The keynote sessions covered a range of topics, including the economic outlook for mainland China and Hong Kong, developments in Hong Kong’s financial industry, and investment strategies for navigating the current market climate.

US markets have rallied following the early November election of Donald Trump who will return to the White House this January. Hong Kong equities have also risen on expectations of targeted Chinese stimulus and further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

However, concerns about tariffs and trade protectionist policies under the Trump administration are casting a shadow over the market, according to the speakers.