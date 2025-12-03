MPay Tap brings seamless contactless payments to Macao

Macau Pass has introduced MPay Tap in Macao, rolling out the app-free payment feature on 1 December, according to details released through EQS Newswire. The service now covers more than 1,000 merchants and allows users to simply unlock their phone and tap an Alipay Tap terminal without opening the MPay app.

The initiative builds on technology first deployed by Alipay in Mainland China, where tap payments using NFC and barcode systems have already reached more than 200 million users in over 400 cities since 2024. MPay Tap now brings the same one-tap experience to Macao, reducing friction at checkout and streamlining everyday transactions for residents and visitors.

To encourage early adoption, users can enjoy 3 patacas off their first MPay Tap transaction every day until the end of December, covering high-frequency categories like dining and shopping.

Gavin Zhao, chief product and technology officer at Macau Pass, said the city’s smart-city ambitions helped drive the rollout. “Macao’s commitment to innovation has provided fertile ground for technologies like MPay Tap,” Zhao said. “We aim to expand the service further while supporting merchants through digital transformation.”

Merchants also benefit from the new Alipay Tap terminals, which support both tap payments and traditional QR-code payments on a single device. The terminals can process more than 10 international e-wallets, including WeChat Pay, Octopus, Changi Pay and Naver Pay – aligning with Macao’s position as a major tourism hub. The devices also allow merchants to redeem mCoin and mPass coupons through the same terminal, creating a unified “pay-and-redeem” workflow.

Macau Pass and Alipay plan to evolve MPay Tap beyond payments by integrating services such as food ordering, membership programs and loyalty rewards. Ant Group’s Jiajia Li said the service will strengthen digital connectivity across the Greater Bay Area as new features roll out.