Commercial and residential property loans decreased in July

The value of new commercial real estate loans granted in July plummeted by 84.9 percent month-on-month, to just 284.24 million patacas (US$35.46 million), according to the latest figures from the Monetary Authority of Macao (known by its Portuguese initials AMCM).

Residents’ share of the total, accounting for 96.4 percent, dropped by 85.2 percent to 273.94 million patacas (US$34.19 million), while non-residents’ share was down 67.9 percent to 10.3 million patacas (US$1.29 million).

New residential mortgage loans, meanwhile, fell by 0.3 percent month-on-month to 1.05 billion patacas (US$131.05 million) in July. Loans granted to residents made up 98.6 percent of the total.

The monthly average of new commercial real estate loans approved between May and July 2025 was 912.45 million patacas (US$113.88 million), down 31 percent from the previous period. The monthly average of new residential mortgage loans approved between May and July was 1.02 billion patacas (US$127.31 million), up 5.9 percent from the previous period.

The outstanding value of residential mortgages totalled 211.21 billion patacas (US$26.36 billion) at the end of July, down by 0.6 percent month-on-month and 5.5 percent from a year ago. Outstanding commercial loans remained the same month on month but fell by 5.3 percent year-on-year, to 145.48 billion patacas (US$18.16 billion).

At the end of July, the delinquency ratio for residential loans stood at 3.7 percent, up by 0.1 percentage point from June and down by 0.5 percentage points year-on-year. The ratio for commercial loans was 5.4 percent, which remained unchanged from the previous month but rose by 1.5 percentage points from end-July 2024.