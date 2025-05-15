Rental prices stayed flat in the first quarter

Rental prices in Macao remained flat in the first quarter. That’s according to official data, which shows that the average rent per square metre for residential units during the first three months of this year rose by 0.4 percent when compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching a total of 138 patacas.

In comparison with the first quarter of 2024, the average rent for residential units grew by 4.5 percent, according to figures from the Statistics and Census Service.



The average residential rents for those in Baixa da Taipa (140 patacas), Zona Aterro da Porto Exterior (ZAPE, 120 patacas) and the districts of Novos Aterros do Porto Exterior (NAPE) and Aterros da Baía da Praia Grande (144 patacas) grew by 1.1 percent, 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent respectively quarter-on-quarter. The average rent in Novos Aterros da Areia Preta (NATAP, 163 patacas) decreased by 1.5 percent.

In terms of usable area, the average rent for residential units with an area between 50 and 99.9 square metres (138 patacas) rose by 0.5 percent from the previous quarter, while the average rent for those with a floor area of less than 50 square metres (166 patacas) dropped by 0.9 percent.

The bureau found that the average rent per square metre for shops reached 485 patacas during the first quarter, a quarterly decrease of 0.9 percent. The average rents for office units (290 patacas) and industrial units (123 patacas) went down by 1.3 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, quarter-on-quarter.

Compared with the first quarter of 2024, average rents for office units, shops and industrial units fell by 3.2 percent, 1.3 percent and 0.9 percent respectively.