Macao’s MIECF sustainability conference is returning next month 

The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) is scheduled to take place at the Venetian’s Cotai Expo next month between 27 and 29, according to a statement published last Friday by its host, the SAR government.

Like previous editions, the 2025 MIECF will revolve around sustainability and green development in key industries such as tourism and leisure, with the organisers anticipating participation from dozens of prominent companies in the field.

This year’s event will be based on the theme of “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities” and will hold the distinction of being the city’s first to be granted a Green Electricity Certificate, a mainland Chinese initiative that recognises and awards the generation and use of renewable power.

One of the highlights of the exhibition will be the Macao debut of the mainland manufactured Robot Dog B2, a four wheeled mechanical canine that can traverse difficult terrain for both military and civilians use.

Other innovative products that will be showcased include the world’s first charging system for shared electric bikes that operates through solar and wireless technology, as well as a rapid charging system that allows for full charging in just over 10 minutes.

The 2025 MIECF will span five exhibition zones across an area of over 12,000 square metres. The exhibits will cover a range of different fields, including green mobility, air quality, waste management and plastic reduction.

Two new zones – the “Debut Economy Projects Zone” and the “Green Future Industry Zone” – will be making an appearance on the exhibition floor as well.

Green business matching services, tours, as well as seminars and presentations will also be organised during the event. One of the keynote speakers includes the secretary general of ICLEI Local Governments for Sustainability, Gino Van Begin, who will share his thoughts regarding the global green shift.

MIECF has been held annually since 2008. Last year’s event attracted participation from over 400 exhibitors and helped to facilitate the signing of more than 40 projects.

More information about the 2025 event can be found on its website.