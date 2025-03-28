Macao pledges support for sustainable development at MIECF

Macao is reinforcing its commitment to sustainable development, pledging full support for national “dual carbon” goals at the opening of the 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF). The three-day event, which began yesterday at Cotai Expo, focuses on “Innovation and Green Development – Solutions to Build Beautiful Cities.”

At the opening ceremony, Tam Vai Man, Macao’s secretary for transport and public works, said the local government was fully supporting the nation’s endeavours to achieve its emissions targets and uphold environmental protection, strengthening both national global climate action efforts.

Spanning 12,000 square meters, MIECF features five zones and draws exhibitors, traders, and delegations from nearly 40 countries and regions. Twelve concurrent events and three Green Forum sessions will delve into green transition, technological innovation, and regional cooperation. A keynote address by Gino Van Begin, secretary general of Local Governments for Sustainability, highlighted the importance of urban sustainability and the role of cities in addressing climate challenges.

This year’s MIECF emphasises practical outcomes, with a “Debut Economy Projects Zone” and “Green Future Industry Zone” showcasing new products and projects. Over 20 products, including biodegradable materials and advanced electric vehicle technology, were launched during the event. Five themed matching sessions aim to foster green cooperation, while Green Forum discussions will be held with international experts.

The event also focuses on regional collaboration, with a dedicated area for the Greater Bay Area and tours to highlight Macao’s tourism and MICE offerings.

MIECF concludes tomorrow. The final day will offer free admission to the public and educational activities promoting green living. Free electric shuttle buses to the venue will be available from various points in Taipa and on the peninsula, while technical visits to local recycling and ecological facilities are planned.

