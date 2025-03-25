Macao’s MIECF sustainability conference will open to the public on Saturday

The 2025 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition (MIECF) is scheduled to take place at the Venetian’s Cotai Expo between this Thursday and Saturday, according to a statement issued yesterday.

The annual event serves as a business and cooperation platform for the green industry, allowing professionals and firms to develop ties, exchange ideas and showcase the latest environmental innovations.

While participation will be restricted to professionals and trade visitors during the first two days of the conference, the final day has been designated as a “Green Public Day,” allowing members of the public to explore the venue free of charge between 10 am and 5 pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see the exhibitions and take part in a variety of events, including environmental workshops, stage and booth games and lucky draws, which are aimed at raising awareness about sustainability and low-carbon living.

As part of the event, the organisers will organise four fully electric public shuttle buses that will transport visitors between the Venetian and various locations across Macao and Taipa at 60-minute intervals.

A visit to the Cotai ecological zones and the Macao electronic and electronic equipment recycling treatment facility is also due to take place on Saturday morning between 10 am and 11 am. Registration can be made via this link.

More than 60 overseas firms are set to showcase their latest projects at this year’s MIECF, including the companies behind the Chinese-made Robot Dog B2 and the world’s first charging system for electric bikes that makes use of solar and wireless technology.

Overseas attendance numbers have increased by 15 percent this year. More than 100 companies from various regions, including Asia-Pacific and Europe, will also be participating in the conference, which will span five exhibition areas.

During the initial two days, a Green Forum will also take place, with Gino Van Begin, the secretary general of Local Governments for Sustainability, delivering the keynote speech. His remarks are expected to touch on the conference’s theme of green development and the construction of beautiful cities.



Inaugurated in 2008, MIECF has grown significantly in scope over the years, with last year’s event hosting more than 400 exhibitors and 420 business matching sessions, as well as facilitating over 40 projects.