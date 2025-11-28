MICE activity rises in third quarter but year-to-date receipts soften

Macao recorded 385 meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (MICE) in the third quarter of 2025 – a year-on-year increase of 10.3 percent – according to new data released by the Statistics and Census Service (known by its Portuguese initials DSEC).

Total participants and attendees reached 567,000, up 8.2 percent on the same period last year. Quarterly non-gaming receipts generated by the sector were estimated at 2.02 billion patacas (US$249.6 million), an increase of nearly 10 percent from the third quarter of 2024.

Exhibitions continued to drive the bulk of visitor traffic. Their 18 events (up by four year-on-year) drew 497,000 attendees – a 9.1 percent rise – alongside 1,590 exhibitors and 19,813 professional visitors. International exhibitors and professional visitors accounted for 6.2 percent and 5.2 percent of those respective totals, up by 0.2 and 4.4 percentage points year-on-year respectively.

Meetings and conferences made up the vast majority of events, with 360 held between July and September, up 11.1 percent year-on-year. Their number of participants grew by 9.2 percent to 68,000. The seven incentives during the period brought 1,444 participants to the SAR.

Commerce and management remained the dominant subject category, accounting for 43 percent of all events in the quarter. Medical and health, information technology, and culture together made up another third.

Across the first three quarters of 2025, Macao hosted 1,331 MICE events – a 25.7 percent rise year-on-year – driven primarily by strong growth in meetings and conferences. However, MICE-driven receipts from non-gaming industries fell 9.4 percent to 3.72 billion patacas, which the DSEC attributed to fewer non-local exhibition attendees in the first half of the year.